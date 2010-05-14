Global TV Advertising Expected to Hit $116B This Year

Global TV advertising is expected to be up 3.7% to $116 billion this year.

That's the good news, according to a forecast from global market research firm Informa Telecoms & Media. The bad news is that the market is not expected to return to its 2008 peak performance levels until at least 2012 (a predicted $126 billion). The presidential election will help boost the U.S. total. North America remains the dominant region.

But 2010 will defintitely be a big improvement over 2009, when ad expenditures fell 8.1%. By 2015, the total is predicted to be $141 billion, with North America accounting for a third of that at $47 billion.

The figures represent ad forecasts for 53 countries, and include only revenues to channels and networks, with agency commissions and production costs taken out and discounts accounted for rather than reported rate card prices.