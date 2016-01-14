Global Telecom, M&A Reached All-Time High in 2015

Global telecommunications, media and technology deals reached an all-time high in 2015 according to research firm Mergermarket, with 3,021 transactions valued at $768.3 billion, a 46% increase over the prior year.

According to Mergermarket, the U.S. had the most and the biggest deals – 977 transactions for $412.5 billion – with Charter Communications’ pending purchase of Time Warner Cable for $78.7 billion being the largest deal of the year.

Technology was the biggest sub-sector, with 2,225 deals for $412.6 billion, an 88% increase from the prior year. The telecom sub-sector had 196 deals for $259.3 billion, a 5.8% increase from 2014 and 2.1% above 2013 levels.

