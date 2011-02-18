Global SkyPort Acquires Facility in Little Rock

Global SkyPort Media Group has purchased the former Equity Media Holdings, Corp. facility in Little rock, Arkansas that includes a Central Automated Satellite Hub (C.A.S.H.) system with the capacity to simultaneously host master control operations for more than 80 TV stations.

No terms of the deal were disclosed.

"We are pleased that SkyPort is now open and serving full-power or low-power stations; and that this facility can provide full service options for stations, handling all phases of operation" noted SkyPort general manager and senior engineer, Chuck Stanley in a statement. "We immediately available to serve as a reliable way of cost reduction for stations while at the same time delivering top rate technological and production services."

The 30,000 square foot studio and satellite facility, which will be relaunched as SkyPort, LLC., provides an array of standard and high definition services for individual stations or network businesses. In addition to its satellite remote trucks, the facility boasts three television production studios and two radio suites.