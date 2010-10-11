Global Digital Settop Box Shipments to Hit 226 Million in 2015
The
global market for digital settop boxes is expected to hit 226 million
in 2015, up from 205 million this year, but shipments in North America
and Europe are expected to decline following the digital transitions in
those regions, ABI Research is predicting.
Significant growth in
shipments to Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Eastern Europe will power
much of the global increase, with the digital settop box market for
China growing at nearly 10% a year between 2010 and 2015.
"Cable
boxes decline in the short term due to cable's failure to complete in
the North American markets [but] they [will] grow in the long term due
to significant numbers of new subscribers in China and to a lesser
extent, India," noted ABI Research Senior analyst Sam Rosen in a
prepared statement.
Digital terrestrial boxes will see the
largest growth of any platform. ABI is predicting that DTT box shipments
will grow 8.4% a year from 2010 to 2015.
In contrast, standard
definition DVRS will become a thing of the past in North America and
Western Europe, as operations almost exclusively deploy HD capable DVRs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.