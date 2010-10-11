Global Digital Settop Box Shipments to Hit 226 Million in 2015

The

global market for digital settop boxes is expected to hit 226 million

in 2015, up from 205 million this year, but shipments in North America

and Europe are expected to decline following the digital transitions in

those regions, ABI Research is predicting.

Significant growth in

shipments to Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Eastern Europe will power

much of the global increase, with the digital settop box market for

China growing at nearly 10% a year between 2010 and 2015.

"Cable

boxes decline in the short term due to cable's failure to complete in

the North American markets [but] they [will] grow in the long term due

to significant numbers of new subscribers in China and to a lesser

extent, India," noted ABI Research Senior analyst Sam Rosen in a

prepared statement.

Digital terrestrial boxes will see the

largest growth of any platform. ABI is predicting that DTT box shipments

will grow 8.4% a year from 2010 to 2015.

In contrast, standard

definition DVRS will become a thing of the past in North America and

Western Europe, as operations almost exclusively deploy HD capable DVRs.