Global Deal Values Rise 11.6% in First Half

Global M&A values rose 11.6% in the first half of the year to $1.7 trillion from $1.5 trillion a year earlier, according to research firm Mergermarket, their highest levels since 2007.

Large deals – those valued over $10 billion each – were also on the rise, with 28 such transactions in the first six months of 2015, up from 16 mega-deals in the first half of 2014. Deal values rose 87.2% in the more recent period to $678.1 billion, compared to the same period in 2014, said Mergermarket.

The U.S. again led the pack, with a total deal value of $721.5 billion, up 20.7% from 2014 and the highest level since 2007.

