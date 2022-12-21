‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ on Netflix December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Knives Out, debuts on Netflix December 23. The movie sees Detective Benoit Blanc venture to Greece to sort out a new mystery involving a gaggle of colorful suspects.

Rian Johnson is the director. The film had a limited theatrical release starting a month ago.

“This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles,” goes the Netflix description. “Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.”

Daniel Craig plays Blanc. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline are also in the cast.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy or musical film last week.

Johnson directed Knives Out, which came out in 2019. ■