‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ on Netflix December 23
Rian Johnson directs, Daniel Craig stars
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Knives Out, debuts on Netflix December 23. The movie sees Detective Benoit Blanc venture to Greece to sort out a new mystery involving a gaggle of colorful suspects.
Rian Johnson is the director. The film had a limited theatrical release starting a month ago.
“This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles,” goes the Netflix description. “Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.”
Daniel Craig plays Blanc. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline are also in the cast.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy or musical film last week.
Johnson directed Knives Out, which came out in 2019. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.