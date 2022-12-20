‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Return; ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (December 19-25)

A light Christmas-week schedule of TV show premieres will feature the returns of high-profile streaming series Jack Ryan and Emily In Paris.

Prime Video’s Jack Ryan will debut its third season on December 21 after a three-year hiatus. The series, based on the famed spy character from the Tom Clancy-created political-themed books and films, stars John Krasinski in the title role.

Also launching its third season on December 21 is Netflix’s Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins as a young woman trying to find her way in Paris.

Netflix on December 23 will premiere the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a sequel of the 2019 Knives Out mystery movie. Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc, with Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae joining the cast.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of December 19 to December 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

December 22 – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (dramedy) – Peacock

December 22 – I Hate Suzie (comedy) – HBO Max

December 22 – Snap (sci-fi) – ALLBLK

December 25 – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (musical movie) – Netflix

December 25 – The Witcher: Blood Origin (drama) – Netflix