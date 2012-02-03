Gingrich Campaign Continues Media Bashing to Solicit Bucks

Newt Gingrich's campaign continued to hammer on the media as a campaign strategy, specifically a fund-raising strategy.



In a "dear supporter" e-mail Thursday, the candidate blamed the "elite media" for playing "gotcha" and continuing to "lob false and baseless personal attacks and highlight the negative advertising."

It would be hard not to highlight negative ads recently, however, given that according to one report, 93% of the campaign ads in Florida were attack ads.



Gingrich capped the criticism with a request for donations, up to $2,500 for the primaries and another $2,500 for the general election.



The candidate has been consistent in his characterization of the mainstream media as out to attack Republicans and re-elect President Obama.