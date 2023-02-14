Gigi Sohn Nomination Hearing Slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

FCC nominee Gigi Sohn will get a third bite at the nomination hearing apple this week. The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a full committee hearing Tuesday (Feb. 14) at 10:30 a.m. to consider her renomination to the FCC.



It will be the third such haaring for the veteran public interest advocate and former top counselor to then FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. She would be the first openly gay FCC commissioner.



Sohn's first nomination, which came over two years ago, got stuck in the Commerce Committee after Republicans opposed it and one or two Democrats had issues as well.



Also: Former Fox Exec Says ISPs Complicit in Sohn Smear Campaign



The FCC has been without a Democratic majority for those two years, meaning it can't take up issues popular with some Democrats, like reinstating network neutrality rules (President Biden supports them) or reregulating broadcasters. It has been the longest such political tie in the agency's history.



Sohn has plenty of fans, and not just in the public interest community from which she comes. But her tweets critical of Fox when she was a private citizen--Sohn has said she regretted some of her word choices.--as well as her support of network neutrality rules and of the Locast TV station streaming model that angered some broadcasters, has led to some harsh criticism from the News Corp.-owned Wall Street Journal editorial page and pushback from various conservative groups.



Her support for net neutrality rules has not endeared her to ISPs either. ■