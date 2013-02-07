GetGlue Upgrades iPhone App

Social TV provider GetGlue has upgraded its iPhone app, with

significant new features that include easier access to video. It has also announced

a partnership with the Grammy Awards for the Feb. 10 show.





As part of the redesigned iPhone app, the main feed will

include both updates from friends on what they are watching as well as video

clips, pictures, and recaps from the users' top shows. This will allow fans to

directly access the video without having to access a second screen from

different sites and make video viewing a more central part of the GetGlue

platform.





The app also features an updated personalized guide to what

to watch that will include live scores and stats for sports fans and improved

show pages.





For the Grammy Awards, GetGlue is partnering with the

Recording Academy so that all fans who check-in to the Grammys via a GetGlue

widget at http://www.grammy.com/live

will receive exclusive branded stickers. Five fans that check-in will be

eligible for prizes, with one fan winning two tickets to next year's awards.





The company also noted that about 400,000 fans were active

on its platform during the Super Bowl XLVII and that during halftime, over 15%

of all tweets about Pepsi came from GetGlue. Also, GetGlue was the No. 2 source

of all tweets about Pepsi, only behind Twitter for iPhone, the company

reported.





During the Super Bowl, the company also rolled out its new

ad initiative, Promoted Entries, with Pepsi as the exclusive sponsor during the

game.