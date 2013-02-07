GetGlue Upgrades iPhone App
Social TV provider GetGlue has upgraded its iPhone app, with
significant new features that include easier access to video. It has also announced
a partnership with the Grammy Awards for the Feb. 10 show.
As part of the redesigned iPhone app, the main feed will
include both updates from friends on what they are watching as well as video
clips, pictures, and recaps from the users' top shows. This will allow fans to
directly access the video without having to access a second screen from
different sites and make video viewing a more central part of the GetGlue
platform.
The app also features an updated personalized guide to what
to watch that will include live scores and stats for sports fans and improved
show pages.
For the Grammy Awards, GetGlue is partnering with the
Recording Academy so that all fans who check-in to the Grammys via a GetGlue
widget at http://www.grammy.com/live
will receive exclusive branded stickers. Five fans that check-in will be
eligible for prizes, with one fan winning two tickets to next year's awards.
The company also noted that about 400,000 fans were active
on its platform during the Super Bowl XLVII and that during halftime, over 15%
of all tweets about Pepsi came from GetGlue. Also, GetGlue was the No. 2 source
of all tweets about Pepsi, only behind Twitter for iPhone, the company
reported.
During the Super Bowl, the company also rolled out its new
ad initiative, Promoted Entries, with Pepsi as the exclusive sponsor during the
game.
