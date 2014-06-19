Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Launches The Mansion in L.A.

The Studio71 division of European media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has announced a major online video effort that will bring together YouTube stars from the U.S. and Germany under one roof at a West Hollywood mansion.

The initiative, which Studio71 has dubbed The Mansion, will target American branded entertainment sponsors and popular YouTube talent trying to expand their global reach.

The company is planning to expand The Mansion concept from L.A. to Berlin in the fall.

Videos from Germany’s No. 1 YouTube star, Gronkh, and the hugely popular Sarazar, will play host to German and American YouTube superstars and explore the California lifestyle and the digital entertainment industries.

Since launch on June 7, the daily YouTube series has produced two million video views and attracted more than 100,000 subscribers.

Other German and U.S. online stars will also be participating, including Daneboe, creator of The Annoying Orange, and American-German cross-over star D.J. Flula.

For the effort, Studio71 has created a unique living and working environment at the mansion, including production facilities, for its talent.

“As American MCNs [multichannel networks] are planting their flags in Germany, where we are very strong, our plan is to be the first international MCN to target the American market with The Mansion,” Dr. Sebastian Weil, managing director of Studio71, explained in a statement. “We are creating a truly global platform for American branded entertainment sponsors and leading web talent.”

The launch is part of a larger effort by ProSiebenSat.1 Group to expand its digital and production business.

In March 2014, its Red Arrow Entertainment subsidiary acquired a 20% stake in Collective Digital Studio (CDS), a U.S. multichannel network that produces, distributes and markets video content on digital platforms.

CDS has nearly a billion video views each month with 600 channels and more than 100 million subscribers.