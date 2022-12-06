‘George & Tammy’ Premiers As Showtime’s Most-Watched Original

George & Tammy premiered Sunday as the most watched original show ever on Showtime, attracting more than 3.3 million viewers.

The series stars Jessica Chastain as country music legend Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannow as Gorge Jones.

The premiere was simulcast on the Paramount Network. New episodes will appear exclusively on Showtime on cable, on demand and via streaming.

"George & Tammy made history as the most watched SHOWTIME premiere ever, thanks to the mesmerizing performances of Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & Paramount Media Networks. "The riveting and complicated tale of the king and queen of country music is a testament to the creative firepower of Abe Sylvia and our incredible partners at Freckle Films and 101 Studios, led by David Glasser."

George & Tammy is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

Abe Sylvia serves as creator and executive producer along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios. John Hillcoat serves as director and executive producer.

The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. ■