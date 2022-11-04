Showtime, Paramount Network To Premiere ‘George & Tammy’ Limited Series

Showtime and Paramount Network on December 4 will simulcast the first episode of the premium service’s limited series George & Tammy, Showtime said Friday.

The series, which chronicles the lives of country music power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will debut on Paramount Network commercial free on December 4 at 9 pm – after an episode of the network's Yellowstone series – as well as on Showtime, said network officials. The remaining episodes of the six-part series will run exclusively on Showtime, said the network.

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominated actor Michael Shannon will star in the limited series, created by Abe Sylvia and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple’s daughter Georgette Jones, according to Showtime.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks in a statement. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

George & Tammy is executive produced by Sylvia, Chastain, Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Kelly Carmichael, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and John Hillcoat.■