Genband Floats Communications Apps Into the Cloud
Communications infrastructure vendor Genband is launching
NUViA, a suite of white-label hosted applications for cable and telco operators
that includes videoconferencing, WebEx-like collaboration, HD voice and
multimedia messaging.
Genband says its cable customers include Comcast, Time
Warner Cable, Cablevision Systems, Liberty Global and Virgin Media. The company
did not identify which service providers have been testing out NUViA.
According to the company, NUViA offers service providers the
advantages of hosted services, such as a "pay-as-you-grow" business model and
the ability to relatively quickly extend their service footprint. The NUViA
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering includes HD voice, video,
multimedia messaging, mobility, conferencing, Web collaboration, desktop
clients and fixed and mobile convergence.
