Genband Floats Communications Apps Into the Cloud

Communications infrastructure vendor Genband is launching

NUViA, a suite of white-label hosted applications for cable and telco operators

that includes videoconferencing, WebEx-like collaboration, HD voice and

multimedia messaging.

Genband says its cable customers include Comcast, Time

Warner Cable, Cablevision Systems, Liberty Global and Virgin Media. The company

did not identify which service providers have been testing out NUViA.

According to the company, NUViA offers service providers the

advantages of hosted services, such as a "pay-as-you-grow" business model and

the ability to relatively quickly extend their service footprint. The NUViA

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering includes HD voice, video,

multimedia messaging, mobility, conferencing, Web collaboration, desktop

clients and fixed and mobile convergence.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.