Genband Acquires Aztek Networks

IP infrastructure and application provider Genband has announced that it has closed a deal to acquire Aztek Networks, a leading supplier of switch consolidation and network migration solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Aztek acquisition strategically enhances our network transformation capabilities with both innovative technology and talent," said Charlie Vogt, president and CEO of Genband. "We welcome Aztek customers, employees and solutions to the Genband family and look forward to offering the G5 platform, which is fully integrated into our network transformation portfolio. With this acquisition, Genband is uniquely positioned to offer our customers a true end-to-end network transformation solution - from the edge all the way to the core."

The technology acquired from Aztek will further strengthen Genband's network transformation offering by enabling operators to eliminate legacy TDM sites, consolidate and modernize their core network and realize significant savings in capital and operating expenses.

As part of the deal, Genband gains the Aztek 5000-series, which will be marketed under the Genband G5 brand. The G5 Line Access Gateway offers operators a cost-effective solution to replace legacy line access equipment as they modernize networks to IP.

"Few companies have more depth in IP Network Transformation than Genband," said Steven M. Bruny, CEO of Aztek Networks. "Genband's global scale and professional services capabilities along with its comprehensive and complementary IP switching, applications and networking solutions, uniquely position the company well for the future of the industry."

Prior to the acquisition, privately held Aztek Networks was backed by a number of notable VC investors, including Verizon Investments LLC.. The Company was founded in 1982 as Aztek Engineering and is based in Boulder, Colo.