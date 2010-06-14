Genachowski, Strickling Talk Spectrum

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) chief Larry Strickling met on June

11 to talk spectrum coordination.

The FCC oversees commercial

spectrum allocations, while NTIA oversees the government's share. Both

will be asked to coordinate a spectrum inventory if legislation caught

up in the Senate eventually passes.

They have to meet twice a

year by law to jointly coordinate spectrum planning. The goal of both is

to increase spectrum efficiency to help free up bandwidth for wireless

broadband, including for public safety.

The FCC has proposed

reclaiming spectrum from broadcasters, government users and others as

part of a plan to free up 500 MHz of spectrum for wireless broadband.

"Expanding access to broadband Internet is a key element of

President Obama's strategy to create durable, sustainable economic

growth," said Strickling in a statement. "To do this, we must make the

most efficient use of spectrum while protecting critical federal

operations. The FCC is our partner in addressing this challenge, and we

had a productive meeting. I am very optimistic about the progress NTIA

and the FCC can make through our work together."

"I am very

pleased with our discussion on spectrum transparency and other critical

issues and look forward to our continued collaboration with NTIA," said

Genachowski in his own statement. "Working together we will find the

means to maximize spectrum use, which in turn will create jobs, unleash

investment, and promote economic growth."

If the draft of a bill

being circulated this week becomes law, the two will also have to get

together to build and maintain a national interoperable emergency

communications broadband network.

NTIA is charged with

overseeing the construction, while the FCC will auction spectrum and

look after the fund for care and maintenance.

A spokesperson for

Strickling said he had no comment on the draft bill, or any elaboration

on the meeting. A spokesperson for Genachowski was not available for

comment at press time.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NTIA) Chief Larry Strickling met on June 11 to talk spectrum coordination.

The FCC oversees commercial spectrum allocations, while NTIA oversees the government's share. Both will be asked to coordinate a spectrum inventory if legislation caught up in the Senate eventually passes.

They have to meet twice a year by law to jointly coordinate spectrum planning. The goal of both is to increase spectrum efficiency to help free up bandwidth for wireless broadband, including for public safety.

The FCC has proposed reclaiming spectrum from broadcasters, government users and others as part of a plan to free up 500 MHz of spectrum for wireless broadband.

"Expanding access to broadband Internet is a key element of President Obama's strategy to create durable, sustainable economic growth," said Strickling in a statement. "To do this, we must make the most efficient use of spectrum while protecting critical federal operations. The FCC is our partner in addressing this challenge, and we had a productive meeting. I am very optimistic about the progress NTIA and the FCC can make through our work together."

"I am very pleased with our discussion on spectrum transparency and other critical issues and look forward to our continued collaboration with NTIA," said Genachowski in his own statement. "Working together we will find the means to maximize spectrum use, which in turn will create jobs, unleash investment, and promote economic growth."

If the draft of a bill being circulated this week becomes law, the two will also have to get together to build and maintain a national interoperable emergency communications broadband network.

NTIA is charged with overseeing the construction, while the FCC will auction spectrum and look after the fund for care and maintenance.

A spokesperson for Strickling said he had no comment on the draft bill, or any elaboration on the meeting. A spokesperson for Genachowski was not available for comment at press time.