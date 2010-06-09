Genachowski Asks Congress for Help in Reclaiming Broadcast Spectrum

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski asked Congress for help Wednesday in

reclaiming broadcast and other spectrum for mobile broadband. That came

in a June 9 hearing in the House Appropriations Committee Financial

Services Subcommittee on the FCC's 2011 budget.

The chairman

promised to take "full account" of over-the-air viewers, and continued

to maintain that the plan would be a win-win-win (for broadcasters,

viewers and the government), but said the government needs to move fast

to head off a spectrum crunch.

Congress needs to approve the

FCC's plan to use some of the proceeds of that auction to compensate

broadcasters for giving up spectrum. While much of the broadband plan

the FCC can do on its own, spectrum reclamation is one of the things

that Congress needs to weigh in on as well.

He also fielded lots

of questions on the FCC's plan to reclassify broadband, saying he was

willing to work with stakeholders to find the best way forward,

which he continued to argue was his proposed "middle ground" between

onerous regulation and doing nothing.

The FCC is planning to

launch a proceeding to classify some of broadband under Title II common

carrier regs at its June 17 meeting.

Subcommittee Chairman Jose

Serrano (D-NY) asked Genachowski when he thought the FCC could put the reclassification

issue behind it. The chairman did not provide a timetable but said the

commission would not put broadband plan implementation on hold while it

resolves the question of its authority over broadband access.

Serrano

asked if the BitTorrent decision "crippled" the FCC. Genachowski would

not go that far but acknowledged that it raised serious questions and

problems that had to be solved to preserve the FCC's oversight of

broadband access.

Asked if he had support for his proposal,

Genachwoski would not speak for his fellow commissioners. For their part,

Republican Commissioners Robert McDowell and Meredith Attwell Baker

have both said they saw no marketplace failure justification for the

imposition of onerous new regs, said ranking member Jo Ann Emerson

(R-Mo.).

Genachowski said he opposed onerous new regulationss

as well and that his "third way" proposal does not include them. "I

support the restoration of the light-touch regime that we have had," he

said.

Serrano asked Genachowski why the country had "fallen

behind" in broadband. The chairman suggested that in part it was dealing

with legacy infrastructure, one of the reasons he said the FCC needed

to migrated the Universal Service Fund to broadband.

Ironically,

access to the hearing itself over broadband was interrupted for a large

swath of the proceedings due to streaming problems.