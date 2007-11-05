Gemstar-TV Guide Navigates Atlantic Broadband

Electronic-programming-guide giant Gemstar-TV Guide International signed a long-term multiservice agreement with Atlantic Broadband, a midsized cable operator with 286,000 customers located in four operating regions: central Pennsylvania; south Florida; Aiken, S.C.; and Maryland/Delaware.

Terms of the deal with privately held Atlantic, headquartered in Quincy, Mass., were not disclosed.

The agreement includes Gemstar-TV Guide’s TV Guide Network; TVG, the company’s horse-racing and wagering network; TV Guide SPOT on-demand networks; i-Guide interactive program guide; and TV Guide Online’s Listings2Go application.

Atlantic will deploy i-Guide on Motorola set-top boxes, expand its distribution of TVG and launch TV Guide SPOT to all of its on-demand homes. In addition, the operator will launch TV Guide’s Listings2Go online-television-guide application -- the first phase of the company's next-generation My TV Guide navigation platform -- on its Web site.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with Atlantic Broadband, particularly with their deployment of our Listings2Go application to their broadband platform," said Tonia O’Connor, executive vice president of distribution for Gemstar-TV Guide. "We look forward to continuing a long and mutually beneficial relationship with them.”