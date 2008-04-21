Gemstar-TV Guide, Digeo Reach Patent Deal
By Glen Dickson
Electronic-program-guide giant Gemstar-TV Guide International and digital-video-recorder supplier Digeo reached a multiyear patent-license agreement and settled outstanding litigation between the two firms, Gemstar-TV Guide announced Monday.
Under the deal, Gemstar TV-Guide is providing Digeo -- based in Kirkland, Wash., and backed by Paul Allen -- with a patent license to cover Digeo’s currently deployed interactive program guides on its Moxi DVRs.
The patent agreement also covers IPGs Digeo plans to deploy with service providers and through consumer-electronics devices and PCs.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
