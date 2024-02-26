Telemundo Names Gemma Garcia Executive VP of News

Gemma Garcia has been named executive VP of Telemundo’s news division. She has oversight of Noticias Telemundo’s news programming, editorial units, digital news properties, newsgathering and bureaus in the United States and Latin America. She reports to Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Garcia was the head of news at RTVE Play, an OTT platform that is part of Spain’s Radio Televisión Española (RTVE). Before that, she was Telemundo’s senior VP of digital news.

“Gemma brings impeccable news judgement, invaluable experience as an innovative news leader and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism for the Latino community,” said Fernandez. “I’ve known Gemma for many years, and I have no doubt her unparalleled leadership, rigor and journalistic passion will help Noticias Telemundo grow our reach and strengthen our brand among Latino audiences.”

Garcia succeeds Patsy Loris atop Telemundo’s news division. Loris left last month.

Luis Fernandez had previously been executive VP of Telemundo news.

From 2019 to 2022, Garcia was a VP at Telemundo, overseeing the editorial vision, operations and production of Noticias Telemundo’s broadcast and digital news.

“I am thrilled to return to Noticias Telemundo at this critical time for our community to reaffirm our commitment to rigorous and balanced news coverage across all platforms under our motto — las cosas como son, or telling it like it is,” said Garcia. “As we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish-language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”

Garcia first joined Noticias Telemundo in 2016 as executive producer, after she was chief correspondent at Spanish broadcaster TVE. She also was deputy head of TVE’s news department.