GCI, NCTI Do a Deal

NCTI, the Colorado-based provider of cable and broadband technology training services, said it has signed a three-year enterprise license agreement with GCI focused on training and developing the Alaska-based service provider’s field techs.

The license agreement spans NCTI’s networking courses and Master Technician curriculum, and includes Installer, NCTI’s most popular course, as well as other courses tailored for entry-level techs up to the service, line or plant maintenance tech levels.

GCI, now part of GCI Liberty (an asset-based stock formed from the combo GCI and Liberty Interactive), also selected NCTI’s Mentoring and Leadership courses, which focus on problem-solving and management skills.

The self-paced courses are taught and delivered online through NCTI’s Amp platform.

The program is expected to launch in early April beginning with onboarding sessions for trainers, managers and human resources personnel, NCTI said.

“GCI spent a large portion of last year restructuring its training program, which included researching training organizations and soliciting feedback from employees,” Gary Gernstein, manager of technical training for GCI, said in a statement.

He noted that GCI’s techs are spread out over the entire state of Alaska, including extreme rural areas where getting to a classroom to study, or study at pre-scheduled times isn’t realistic.