GCI Expands Terrestrial Broadband Network

Alaskan service operator GCI said it has launched its terrestrial broadband platform, TERRA, to Kotzebue, a city that’s located 33 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

In addition to providing terrestrial broadband, the launch of TERRA in Kotzebue also brings 3G mobile wireless services to the area.

TERRA is GCI’s hybrid terrestrial fiber/microwave network for remote and rural regions in the western part of the state that aims to supplant the speed and latency limitations typically found in satellite-delivered Internet service.

