GCI Beefs Up TV Everywhere, On Demand Lineup

GCI of Alaska said it has added five networks to its TV Everywhere lineup and launched 11 new VOD channels.

GCI Go has added Cooking Channel, DIY, Food, HGTV and Travel, becoming a handful of about 75 networks that are currently available through the service.

The operator said VOD is offered in 95% of the markets where GCI TV service is available, including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Girdwood, Homer, Juneau, Kenai/Soldotna, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Mat-Su, Petersburg, Seward, Sitka, Valdez and Wrangell.

