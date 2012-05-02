Gary Lauder, Mark Cuban Invest in Flingo
In another sign of the growing interest in social TV, second
screen apps and smart TVs, Flingo has received additional strategic investments
from entrepreneur Mark Cuban and from Gary Lauder, managing director of Lauder
Partners LLC. The agreements bring Flingo's Series A funding total to $8
million.
In February, the company announced that August Capital led a
$7 million Series A financing.
"We are thrilled by these strategic partnerships with some
of the brightest minds in video technology and programming," said Ashwin Navin,
CEO and cofounder of Flingo. "Working with Mark Cuban and Gary Lauder, who have
an overwhelmingly successful investment record in the technology and digital
media industries, and their colleagues in the industry helps shape our product
roadmap and engagement model with media companies and operators. Their
confidence in our company and shared belief in our vision is tremendous
validation of our role in the TV ecosystem. These relationships lay the
foundation for many more partnerships we will announce in the future."
Founded in 2008, Flingo offers a range of products to help
broadcasters offer a second screen and social TV applications that enhance the
live TV viewing experience with additional content and social media features
for tablets, laptops, smartphones and other second screens.
The funding will help Flingo expand its presence with smart
TV and device manufacturers worldwide. On the hardware side, it is already
working with such manufacturers as Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sanyo, Insignia, Western
Digital and Netgear who have made its technology currently available on over
8.5 million screens, in 118 countries.
It has also announced partnerships with such media companies
like Fox, A+E Networks, Showtime, Warner Bros., CBS, Blip, Vimeo and Linkin
Park.
The company noted that Mark Cuban discovered Flingo at CES
2012, where he viewed a demo of its SyncApps technology being used to enhance
TV programming and decided to invest in the company.
"I'm excited to be part of the Flingo experience," Cuban
noted in a statement on his decision to invest. "I truly believe the future of
TV is TV and Flingo will be one of the companies out front."
