Gannett's Inks Group Deal With LiveU

LiveU has reached a group wide deal with Gannett's Broadcasting Division that will see its backpack technology being used for local electronic newsgathering operations. As part of the deal, LiveU's LU60 units have already been deployed to the majority of Gannett's 23 television stations across the United States.

"LiveU provides our local news teams with an efficient and cost-effective solution for enhancing our award-winning news operations," said Jeff Johnson, VP, technology at Gannett Broadcasting in a statement. "After testing LiveU's backpack technology over the past few months at select stations including three of Gannett's largest markets and using them for a variety of news and weather events, we've received great feedback from our news teams on the quality, ease of use and flexibility of the LU60."

The LU60 product is uses bonded cell technology to transmit video over 3G/4G LTE networks with sub-second latency. It is also capable of handling up to 1080 HD video.