'Game of Thrones’ Slays 7.9 Million Viewers

Sunday’s season five premiere of HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones played well among cable viewers, averaging 7.9 million viewers, said network officials.

The episode is the most watched ever for the series, topping the 7.2 million viewers for its May 6, 2014 episode and up from the 7.1 million the season four finale generated last June, according to Nielsen.

Season four of Game of Thrones was the most watched in HBO's history, averaging a gross audience of 18.6 million viewers across numerous platforms and encores.

