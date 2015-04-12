‘Game of Thrones’ Season 5 Episodes Leak Online

The first four episodes of season five of Game of Thrones began to leak onto piracy sites a day before the season’s scheduled premiere on HBO Sunday night, TorrentFreak reported.

Copies of those first four episodes were first spotted on a private torrent tracker called IPT, but have since shown up on public sites such as The Pirate Bay, RARBG and KickassTorrents, the report added, citing an unnamed source that “the leak most likely originates from review copies sent to the press.”

Update: "Sadly, it seems the leaked four episodes of the upcoming season of Game of Thrones originated from within a group approved by HBO to receive them. We're actively assessing how this breach occurred," an HBO official said via email.

