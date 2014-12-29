'Game of Thrones' Most Pirated Show of 2014

Game of Thrones was once again the most pirated show on BitTorrent, with about 8.1 million downloads in 2014.

The Walking Dead, with 4.2 million downloads, held the number two spot followed by The Big Bang Theory, with 3.6 million, according to Torrentfreak.com’s annual wrap-up of the most pirated shows.

Game of Thrones also topped the list in 2013 and 2012.

In a post, Torrentfreak, which covers copyright, piracy and file sharing issues, also stressed that “there is no sign that TV-show piracy is declining, on the contrary. The download numbers for the most popular shows continues to rise, sometimes exceeding the number of traditional viewers in the US.”

The data is estimated by TorrentFreak based on several sources, including download statistics from public BitTorrent trackers.

Other shows on the rankings included How I Met Your Mother (3,500,000 downloads in 2014), Gotham (3,200,000), Arrow (2,900,000), Grey’s Anatomy (2,800,000), Vikings (2,700,000), Suits (2,500,000), and South Park (2,400,000)