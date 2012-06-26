Game Creek Adds Sony Cameras

As Game Creek Video prepares to put three new HD trucks into operation this summer, the mobile production service provider has decided to outfit those trucks with a total of 36 Sony HDC-2500 high-definition cameras.

Pat Sullivan, president of Game Creek Video, noted in a statement that the new trucks would increase their fleet to "seven 3G/1080p capable trucks" and that the Sony gear fit in well with the wide variety of production requirements they faced.

"Our production technology needs to be as flexible as possible, and these new cameras take that capability to a whole new level," he said in a statement.

As part of that flexibility, users easily switch between fiber and triax environments. The HDC-2500 cameras can use 3Gbps fiber transmission to deliver high-quality 2x slow-motion footage for such applications as sports or use a triax cable interface to hook up to existing studio or outside broadcast infrastructures.

"These cameras were designed to allow our customers to operate freely and easily in any format or production environment," said Mark Bonifacio, senior marketing manager for Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions of America group in a statement. "This represents a significant technological enhancement as our next generation of live production cameras."

Game Creek Video operates thirteen high-definition units and twelve "B" units that provide tape, graphics, and remote office capabilities, that have provided services for such organizations as ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports, The NFL Network, HBO, NBA Entertainment, YES Network, MASN and Comcast.