Gadsby: Marketing Dollars Moving to Digital #HispanicTV

Given their youth and willingness to embrace new social and mobile technologies, Hispanic consumers can expect to be receiving more marketing messages on digital platforms as dollars shift from more traditional TV buys, multicultural marketer Monica Gadsby said in opening the daylong Hispanic Television Summit in New York.

“We are migrating to the age where all media is digital,” Gadsby, the CEO of SMG Multicultural & Latin America, told Dade Hayes, executive editor at Broadcasting & Cable, in a keynote Q&A. Programmatic technology is starting to change the way multicultural ads are being placed, from buying schedules on the highest-rated networks to finding target audiences whatever and wherever they are consuming media, she said.

“The technology will enable us to be more precise,” she said, and it’s incumbent on marketers and programmers to adapt to the new conditions, which will take some time to really take hold.

