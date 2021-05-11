FXX Orders ‘Little Demon’ Animated Comedy

FXX has greenlit a new animated comedy series starring Danny DeVito, the network said Tuesday.

The series, Little Demon, stars DeVito (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as the Devil who seeks to gain custody of the soul of his 13-year old daughter (Lucy DeVito), which is protected by her reluctant mother (Aubrey Plaza).

The series is produced by Plaza along with Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, Dan Harmon and Danny DeVito.

“Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and a host of other great talent,” said FX Entertainment president and original programming Nick Grad in a statement. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.”

