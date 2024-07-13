Fx's 'Shogun' Leads TCA Awards Winners

FX’s freshman drama series Shogun was the big winner during Friday's 40th annual TCA Awards ceremony, which recognized the best in programming for the 2023-24 TV season, according to the Television Critics Association.

Shogun garnered four wins, including Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama, said TCA. HBO’s comedy series Hacks drew two awards wins for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy category, as well as Individual Achievement in Comedy for series star Jean Smart. Netflix’s miniseries Baby Reindeer won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.

Disney Plus' Bluey was the only repeat winner, taking home the statuette for the second straight year in the Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming category.

The TCA also named late actor Andre Braugher as its Career Achievement recipient, and drama Twin Peaks as its Heritage Award winner.

“It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary,” TCA president Jacqueline Cutler said. “We’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Below is the full list of 2024 TCA Awards winners:

● Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (SHŌGUN, FX)

● Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO/ MAX)

● Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV (ID)

● Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: THE TRAITORS (Peacock)

● Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney Plus)

● Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: DOCTOR WHO (Disney Plus)

● Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY’S IN LA (Netflix)

● Outstanding New Program: SHŌGUN (FX)

● Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: BABY REINDEER (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement in Drama: SHŌGUN (FX)

● Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: HACKS (HBO/MAX)

● Program of the Year: SHŌGUN (FX)

● Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

● Heritage Award: TWIN PEAKS