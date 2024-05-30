Max Renews 'Hacks' Series
Jean Smart starrer to return for fourth season
Max will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks for a fourth season, the streaming service said Thursday after launching the final episodes of the show's
third season.
The series, which stars Jean Smart as stand-up comedian/entertainer Debra Vance, has won six Emmys overall in its first two seasons. The series also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul Downs and Megan Stalter.
"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Max original programming head Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Hacks has masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind the singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."
Hacks is executive-produced by Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.