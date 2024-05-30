Max Renews 'Hacks' Series

Max will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks for a fourth season, the streaming service said Thursday after launching the final episodes of the show's

third season.

The series, which stars Jean Smart as stand-up comedian/entertainer Debra Vance, has won six Emmys overall in its first two seasons. The series also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul Downs and Megan Stalter.

"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Max original programming head Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Hacks has masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind the singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."

Hacks is executive-produced by Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.