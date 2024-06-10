FX, Netflix Lead TCA Awards Nominations

FX and Netflix led a diverse lineup of programmers nominated for TCA Awards, the Television Critics Association announced Monday (June 10).

FX and Netflix each drew 16 nominations to lead all content providers, followed by HBO/Max with 13 nominations, according to the TCA. Overall, 16 distributors garnered TCA Awards nominations, according to the organization.

FX was led by five nominations for the first season of Shōgun, while Netflix drew five nominations each for freshman drama series Baby Reindeer and Ripley.

The three freshman shows will compete against each other in the Program of the Year category along with FX’s The Bear and Reservation Dogs, and Max’s Hacks. The three shows will also battle in the Outstanding New Program category along with Prime Video’s Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Disney Plus’ X-Men ‘97.

Freshman shows dominated the drama category as Fallout, Baby Reindeer, Ripley and Shōgun battle FX’s Fargo and HBO’s True Detective: Night Country for top honors.

FX’s The Bear will look to repeat in the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy category against the 2022 category winner, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Netflix’s Girls5eva, HBO’s Hacks, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts.

“This was a terrific television season in every genre, and our nominations reflect those riches,” TCA President Jacqueline Cutler said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 40th Awards and even more delighted to do so in person.”

The 40th annual TCA Awards winners will be announced during a live ceremony in Pasadena, California on July 12.

Program of the Year

“Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

“The Bear” - FX

‘Hacks” - HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” - FX

“Ripley” - Netflix

“Shōgun” - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“The Bear” - FX (2023 Winner in Category)

“Girls5eva” - Netflix

“Hacks” - HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” - FX

“We Are Lady Parts” - Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

“Fallout” - Prime Video

“Fargo” - FX

“Ripley” - Netflix

“Shōgun” - FX

“True Detective: Night Country” - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

“The Fall of the House of Usher” - Netflix

“Fargo” - FX

“Fellow Travelers” - Showtime

“Ripley” - Netflix

“The Sympathizer” - HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

“Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

“Fallout” - Prime Video

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” - Prime Video

“Ripley” - Netflix

“Shōgun” - FX

“X-Men '97” - Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” - HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” - Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” - FX

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” - FX

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” - Netflix

Juno Temple, “Fargo” - FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” - ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” - FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva” - Netflix

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” - FX

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” - FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston” - PBS

“Frontline” - PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“The Jinx: Part Two” - HBO | Max

“Queens” - Nat Geo

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” - ID

“Telemarketers” - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Daily Show” - Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” - ABC

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA” - Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” - NBC

“Saturday Night Live” - NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” - CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

“Conan O'Brien Must Go” - HBO | Max

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” - HBO | Max

“The Traitors” - Peacock

“Top Chef” - Bravo

“We're Here” - HBO | Max

“Welcome to Wrexham” - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

“Doctor Who” - Disney+

“Heartstopper” - Netflix

“My Adventures with Superman” - Adult Swim

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” - Disney+

“Renegade Nell” - Disney+

“X-Men '97” - Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

“Bluey” - Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)

“Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood” - PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Frog and Toad” - Apple TV+

“Pokémon Concierge” - Netflix

“Sesame Street” - HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” - Apple TV+