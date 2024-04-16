'Ripley' Proves Not So Talented at Drawing Audience -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for April 8-14

In another week of relative tedium for the "Tudum"-branded streaming giant, Newflix viewership for Andrew Scott’s Ripley barely increased its in its first full week on the platform.

The limited Neo-noir television series, based on Patricia Highsmith’s popular and oft-adapted novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, generated just 18.4 million viewing hours and 2.5 million account views for the week of April 8-14, landing it at the No. 6 spot on Netflix's top 10 English series rankings.

Meanwhile, David Benioff’s science fiction series 3 Body Problem saw similarly stale numbers in its fourth week on Netflix. It landed the No. 1 spot among Netflix English-language series with just 35.5 million viewing hours and 4.8 million views.

Also ranking on Netflix’s English-language TV ranker was biographical drama Baby Reindeer, which garnered 10.4 million engagement hours and 2.6 million account views. The British-produced limited series about a comedian by night and bartender by day, who finds himself the focus of a stalker, has drawn media attention for its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score -- a benchmark based on all of nine critics reviews.

Internationally, Netflix had a better week, with Korean sci-fi body horror series Parasyte: The Grey landing the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s non-English series rankings, with 49 million viewing hours and 9.8 million views.

Based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga Parasyte, the series is a partial sequel to the animated series, and was the most popular Netflix series overall last week.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether will receive a renewal for a second season.

Also performing strongly on the foreign side was Italian contemporary romance film The Tearsmith, which took the No. 1 spot among Netflix’s international movies with 29.8 million hours streamed and 17 million views.

Based on Erin doom’s novel of the same name, the film follows 17-year old Nica learning to leave behind her dark past and find love.

