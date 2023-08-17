Fx Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Fargo,’ ‘American Horror Story’
Network’s ‘American Horror Stories’ anthology series returns to Hulu in October
FX will bring back its Emmy-winning shows American Horror Story in September and Fargo in November as part of its fall original programming slate.
American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th installment of Ryan Murphy-created American Horror Story anthology series, will debut September 20, according to the network. The season will be divided into two parts, with the five-part first season running through October and the second part debuting in 2024, according to the network.
The fifth season of anthology series Fargo will debut on November 21 and will be set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. The series will star Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Sam Spruell, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Series creator Noah Hawley will serve as executive producer for Fargo along with Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark, Kim Todd and Joel and Ethan Coen.
Also on FX’s fall docket is the October 26 debut of American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories, which will stream on Hulu. Also premiering on Hulu is A Murder at the End of the World, which will debut its seven-episode season on November 14. The mystery series stars Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen and Clive Owen.
On the unscripted front, FX will debut The New York Times Presents: “How to Fix A Pageant” on September 29, according to the network.
