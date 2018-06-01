FX Orders Season Three of ‘Legion’

FX has renewed Noah Hawley drama Legion for a third season. The season will air in 2019. Hawley created the series, about a troubled man who may be more than human.

Two episodes remain in season two.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Based on the Marvel Comics series by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of David Haller (played by Dan Stevens), a man who believed he was schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his 30s, he fell in love with a troubled fellow patient named Syd (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real.

Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production. Hawley executive produces the show with Cameron, Shuler Donner, Kinberg and Loeb.