FX Networks Lands Rights to ‘Jurassic World’

Fresh off Jurassic World’s box office record-breaking weekend, FX Networks has nabbed the U.S. television rights to the blockbuster film.

Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, grossed $208.8 million, topping Marvel’s The Avengers as the highest-grossing opening weekend movie ever.

The dinosaur thriller joins a growing list of films on FX Networks' roster. It recently secured TV rights for Furious 7, Pitch Perfect 2, Taken 3 and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Of films that grossed more than $100 million at the box office in 2014, FX Networks licensed 64% of them.