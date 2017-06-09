FX Networks, CNN Worldwide Win Marketing Teams of the Year at PromaxBDA Awards

FX Networks and CNN Worldwide continued their awards run at the 2017 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards Thursday.

FX Networks, for the seventh consecutive year, was named the North America Marketing Team of the Year, while CNN Worldwide, for the third consecutive year, scored the Marketing Team of the Year in the Global Excellence competition.

Other winners on the night included Stun Creative for North America Agency of the Year, bpg for Global Excellence Agency of the Year, and longtime ABC marketing exec Marla Provencio for the PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony was held at the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. Live and was hosted by 2 Broke Girls’ Jonathan Kite (pictured).

The awards honor outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design. For a full list of winner, click here.