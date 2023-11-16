FX Greenlights ‘English Teacher’ Comedy Series

FX will step into the classroom with a new comedy series starring Brian Jordan Alvarez.

The series, English Teacher, follows a high school teacher trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change everyday, according to the network.

Along with Alvarez, English Teacher stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni and Sean Patton.

“Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor and creator who has fully delivered on his vision for English Teacher,” said FX Entertainment president Nick Grad in a statement. “Together with a creative team featuring Paul Simms and Jonathan Krisel, along with this brilliant cast, they have created a hilarious, original comedy that is fresh, engaging and fun.”

The series is produced by FX Productions and executive produced by Alvarez, Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel and Dave King.

FX's English Teacher announcement comes on the heels of its move to renew original series Welcome to Wrexham and The Bear.