FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Scores Third Season Renewal
Sports docuseries to return in Spring 2024
FX has greenlit a third season of its documentary series Welcome to Wrexham on the eve of the series' second season finale.
The Emmy-nominated series chronicles the efforts of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to return the Wrexham football team to glory, said FX. The series, which ends its second season tonight (November 14), tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as the two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club, according to the network.
The series drew six 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” FX Entertainment President Nick Gread said in a statement. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”
Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.