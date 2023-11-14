FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Scores Third Season Renewal

FX has greenlit a third season of its documentary series Welcome to Wrexham on the eve of the series' second season finale.

The Emmy-nominated series chronicles the efforts of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to return the Wrexham football team to glory, said FX. The series, which ends its second season tonight (November 14), tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as the two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club, according to the network.

The series drew six 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” FX Entertainment President Nick Gread said in a statement. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.