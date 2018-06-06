FX Gives ‘Pose’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 3).

On the strength of 291 million TV ad impressions for its promos, FX’s new drama Pose tops our chart. But TNT, which led our previous ranking with Animal Kingdom and Claws, still makes a strong showing with those two crime dramas, which land at, respectively, fourth place and third this time.

HGTV’s feel-good multi-series promo, which has been a steady presence in our ranking for weeks, drops out of our top five. The network has been putting more of its promo muscle behind Flip or Flop (at No. 5), focusing on the relationship drama between the newly divorced stars of the show, Christina and Tarek El Moussa. Meanwhile, ABC lands second place for the NBA Finals.

Notably, Claws scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, with its promos getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).