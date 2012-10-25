FX Develops App for Windows 8
FX Networks has developed an app that utilizes Windows 8, the
new user interface for tablets, desktops and hybrid PCs that launches Friday, Oct. 26.
The app, which FX bills as a "companion to the FX
viewing experience," allows viewers to watch and contribute to the
real-time discussion across Twitter, Facebook and GetGlue. The live social
media discussion can be presented in Timeline or Cloud View, based on the
viewers' preference. Through GetGlue, users can "check in" to any FX
show to access community stats and view branded digital stickers.
The app will also provide users with relevant information
and short-form video that supports the network's original series and movies.
The app features hubs for each of FX's original series.
"The FX app for Windows 8 is a stunning example of how
content developers can create an immersive brand experience using the new
platform," said John Richards, senior director of Windows App Marketing for
Microsoft Corp.
