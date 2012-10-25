FX Develops App for Windows 8

FX Networks has developed an app that utilizes Windows 8, the

new user interface for tablets, desktops and hybrid PCs that launches Friday, Oct. 26.

The app, which FX bills as a "companion to the FX

viewing experience," allows viewers to watch and contribute to the

real-time discussion across Twitter, Facebook and GetGlue. The live social

media discussion can be presented in Timeline or Cloud View, based on the

viewers' preference. Through GetGlue, users can "check in" to any FX

show to access community stats and view branded digital stickers.

The app will also provide users with relevant information

and short-form video that supports the network's original series and movies.

The app features hubs for each of FX's original series.

"The FX app for Windows 8 is a stunning example of how

content developers can create an immersive brand experience using the new

platform," said John Richards, senior director of Windows App Marketing for

Microsoft Corp.