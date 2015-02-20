Futuresource: 4K Set Shipments Jumped 700% In 2014

Shipments of 4K TV sets reached 11.6 million units worldwide last year, an almost 700% increase from 2013, Futuresource Consulting said in its latest report on the emerging video format that was released as final data from 2014 continues to trickle in.

China, the firm said, accounted for more than 70% of worldwide demand, down from 84% in 2013.

Looking ahead, Futuresource sees 4K TV shipments hitting 100 million units per year by 2018.

Falling prices on 4K sets and the expanded availability of content in the format will help to push those numbers up. While disc-based 4K content won’t be a possibility until late 2015, OTT has been taking the initial ground, the report notes.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.