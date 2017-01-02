Future of TV Front and Center at CES

Related: Broadcast, CES Grow Closer

The 2017 keynote line-up may have a few nuggets of interest for those in broadcasting (with former Fox CEO Barry Diller topping the list) but it’s some of the conference sessions that read like must-attends for those with a vested interest in pay-TV and digital delivery.

CTA CEO Gary Shapiro and executives from Dish Networks, Epix, Google, Nielsen, Turner, NBC Universal, Starz, Amazon Studios, PBS and more from the broadcast sector will be taking part in various conference programs during CES week.

That said, here are the keynotes of note:

Jen-Hsun Huang, founder, president and CEO of NVIDIA, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m., Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Jan. 5, 8:30 a.m., Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom

Barry Diller, IAC chairman, Jan. 5, 10:30 a.m., Westgate, Westgate Theater

Michael Kassan, chairman/CEO, MediaLink, Jan. 5, 10:30 a.m., Westgate, Westgate Theater

Richard Yu, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO, Jan. 5, 2 p.m., Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom Other sessions of note:

JAN. 4

“Audience Intelligence, AI, Analytics and Advertising,” 9 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N262; speakers from Kontrol Media, AT&T AdWorks, Adobe and IBM.

“Multi-Screen Strategies for Internet TV—Technology and Content,” 10:15 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N262; speakers from Mobilactive Media, W12 Studios, Dish Networks, Eutelsat and Epix.

“Transforming Contextual Advertising and Media Platform Relationships,” 1 p.m., LVCC, North Hall, N264; speakers from Deloitte & Touche, Google, Time and Clear Channel Outdoor.

“C Space Storyteller: Nielsen,” 3:30 p.m., Aria, Level 1, Pinyon 4 Ballroom; Louise Keely, executive VP, global retail practice leader, Nielsen.

JAN. 5

“Internet TV, The Disruption: Programming Everywhere,” 9 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N262; speakers from Dish Network, Akamai, Strategy Analytics, 87AM and Tennis Channel.

“The Future of TV: From Primetime to MultiPlatforms,” 10:15 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N262; speakers from NBC Universal, Starz, Amazon Studios and Skybound Entertainment.

“Insights with the FCC and FTC,” 11:30 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N257; FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez, and CTA’s Gary Shapiro.

“2017 Preview: FCC and FTC Commissioner Roundtable,” 2:15 p.m. LVCC, North Hall, N254; FTC commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen and FCC commissioners Michael O’Rielly, Ajit Pai.

JAN. 6

“What’s Next for 4K UHD TV?” 10:15 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N259; speakers from Amazon Video, Warner Bros. Worldwide Home Entertainment Distribution and IHS Markit.

“Ultimate TV: The OTT Multiscreen Experience,” 11:30 a.m., LVCC, North Hall, N262; speakers from Altman Vilandrie & Co., Sony Electronics, RED Interactive Agency Xbox, AOL-Verizon, Fandango and Cisco.

“Future of Sports Content,” 11:45 a.m., Sands, Level 2, Hall D, Booth #45045, speakers from Intel and the NFL Players’ Association.

SOURCE: B&C EDITORS. BECAUSE OF SPACE LIMITATIONS, LIST DOES NOT INCLUDE MANY OTHER SESSIONS, AND ONLY A FEW PANELISTS ARE MENTIONED FOR THE SESSIONS THAT ARE LISTED.