Fusion Selects Astucemedia

Fusion has deployed a live news graphics workflow system from the Montreal-based graphics provider Astucemedia at the Miami network operations center of the new TV and digital network.

Fusion, which is a joint venture between Univision Communications Inc. and ABC, launched on October 28, 2013, targeting younger Hispanics with a mix of news, satire and pop culture

"Since this target audience is relatively young and tech savvy, the challenge is to present graphics displays that compare favorably with the online news and social media outlets younger viewers frequent," said Alexandre Leclerc, CEO of Astucemedia in a statement. "While Fusion successfully created a distinctive, contemporary brand identity for the innovative channel, Astucemedia brought those graphics to life by creating a live template-based workflow that would be intuitive and user-friendly for producers, journalists, and other newsroom staff."

Astucemedia is a full-service systems integrator specializing in the design and implementation of interactive broadcast graphics, real-time data integration, custom applications and training and technical support.

In the months leading up to the Fusion launch, Astucemedia deployed a six-person technical team, providing operational support and delivering live graphics for five Fusion shows.

"Astucemedia came to Miami to work with us to create comprehensive systems for five brand new shows that our young staffers were able to learn quickly," explained Michael Berkman, vice president, creative director of Fusion in a statement. He also noted that the company made a number of "rapid adjustments, additions, and suggestions" that helped produce a successful launch.