Fusion, Littlstar Align on VR Tilt

Fusion is plunging into the world of virtual reality after striking a deal with Littlstar, a startup that specializes in creating immersive, 360-degree video for a range of platforms.

Fusion said it's working with the startup to offer VR content spanning mobile platforms and Littlstar’s apps and global network. Fusion launched a VR-focused division in August and has already produced some content in the format with Littlstar, including this 360-degree tour of Greenland.

Fusion joins a growing list of programmers that are working with Disney-backed Littlstar, including Nat Geo, PBS and Discovery Communications, which recently kicked off a major VR initiative.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.