Furman Joins Comcast Sports Sales As SVP

Ron Furman, who most recently worked as senior VP of customer sales and marketing for the NFL, has been named senior VP of Comcast Sports Sales.

Furman will be responsible for strengthening Comcast's relationships with networks and clients and developing sales opportunities for sports properties on Versus and Golf Channel such as the NHL, IndyCar, NCAA football, the Tour de France, and the PGA and LPGA among others.

Furman comes to Comcast from the NFL, where he developed the multi-platform sales strategies for NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL Films. He managed the league sponsor marketing teams. In 2006, he led the effort in securing sponsors for the NFL Network's eight-game regular season package.

Prior to the NFL, Furman worked as senior VP of ad sales for MTV Networks and, before that, spent seven years as executive VP of sales and marketing at Univision.

"We are very excited to announce that Ron is joining Comcast Sports Sales," said David T. Cassaro, president of ad sales for Comcast Networks, who Furman will report to. "He is a well-recognized leader in the industry and his unmatched experience with the wide range of properties airing on our networks will undoubtedly drive exceptional sales growth for both Golf Channel and Versus."