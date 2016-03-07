FunimationNow Heads to iOS, Android Devices

Flower Mound, Texas-based anime company Funimation Entertainment has unveiled new mobile apps for its FunimationNow subscription streaming service.

Funimation launched the service with Sony DADC New Media Solutions (NMS) (using DADC’s OTT consumer channel creation service Ven.ue) at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), offering more than 400 titles, subbed and dubbed, for $7.99 a month.

“The introduction of the FunimationNow all-new mobile apps is our way of giving our loyal fans what they have always wanted and deserve: a high-quality, immersive, and seamless experience,” Mike DuBoise, COO of Funimation, said in a statement. “Now featuring Airplay and Chromecast support, episode sync across devices and marathoning, among other great enhancements, we made sure to load our mobile experience with the features our fans have been asking for.”

Funimation’s app — available for iOS, Kindle, Android and Windows 10 devices — offers streaming of exclusive English-dubbed series, available within weeks of their broadcast in Japan, and a large catalog of the distributors content, including its flagship series Dragon Ball Z.

FunimationNow is currently available in the U.S. and Canada, with a United Kingdom launch planned next. The company will roll out an updated website for the service in May, along with console apps for the PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, as well as Roku devices.