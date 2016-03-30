Fullscreen Sets April 26 Launch of SVOD Service

Seeking another way to connect with young, millennial audiences, Fullscreen has set April 26 as the launch date of a new, ad-free international SVOD service that will be delivered over-the-top and be offered for $4.99 per month.

Fullscreen said the new SVOD service will start off with more than 800 hours of content, offering a library mix of feature films, scripted and unscripted acquisitions, as well as a slate of original programs. The OTT offering will initially be available on the Web (at www.fullscreen.com), on iPhones, iPads, select Android smartphones, and the Google Chromecast streaming adapter, with support for additional platforms slated to roll out later this year.

To prime the pump, Fullscreen will offer a 30-day free trial.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.